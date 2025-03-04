Court remands P-Square’s ex-manager for alleged $1m, £34,537 theft

By Adenike Ayodele

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday remanded the former manager of P-Square, Jude Okoye, for allegedly stealing one million dollars and 34, 537 pounds.

Jude, who is also the elder brother of Peter Okoye (Alias Mr P) and Paul Okoye ( Alias Rudeboy), was arraigned alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd on a four-count charge bordering on theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Rahman Oshodi remanded Okoye at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre where he is being held, pending the hearing of his bail application.

Oshodi adjourned the case until March 6, for hearing of the bail application.

The EFCC Counsel, Mr Mohammed Bashir, had earlier asked the court for a trial date and that the defendant be remanded at the correctional centre.

Lead counsel to the defendant, Mr Clement Onwuenwunor, however, informed the court of a bail application dated Jan. 27 and urged the court to grant bail to his defendant.

Bashir also informed the court that the prosecution intends to file a response to the application.

He prayed the court for a short adjourned date for the prosecution to file the counter affidavit to the bail application.

In the charge marked Ref/99260/2025, EFCC had alleged that Jude dishonestly converted the sum of 767,544 dollars to his own use.

It alleged that the sum was paid to Lex Records Ltd for music digital distribution/publishing royalties.

It said that the payment was with intent to permanently deprive the complainant, Peter Okoye of his special interest in the property.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that sometime between 2016 and 2023, the defendant dishonestly converted the sum of 34,537 pounds paid by Lex Records Ltd for music digital distribution/ publishing royalties.

It said it was with intent to permanently deprive the complainant Okoye of his special interest in the property.

The commission alleged that the ex-manager also dishonestly converted the sum of 133,566 dollars paid by Kobalt Music for digital distribution/publishing royalties with intent to permanently deprive Okoye of his special interest in the property.

The anti-graft agency equally alleged that the defendant dishonestly converted the sum of 118,652 dollars, paid by Mtech limited for music digital distribution and publishing royalties with intent to permanently deprive Okoye of his special interest.

According to EFCC, the alleged offence contravene Sections 278 and 285 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State, 2011. (NAN)