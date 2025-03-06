Nigeria Secures Hosting Rights for 2026 World Public Relations Forum

Hon Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris fnipr appreciating the letter conveying Nigeria’s selection as the approved host for the 2026 World Public Relations Forum. with him is the President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Dr. Ike Neliaku

..Government Pledges Full Support

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr, has congratulated the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on securing the hosting rights for the 2026 World Public Relations Forum (WPRF).

The announcement was made during a courtesy visit by the President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, and his delegation on March 6, 2025.

Minister Idris emphasized the significance of the WPRF, a globally recognized event that brings together thought leaders in public relations and strategic communication. He noted that Nigeria is honored to be the second African country to host this prestigious gathering.

“This is a major milestone for Nigeria and aligns with our government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s global reputation. At a time when we are implementing key reforms and strengthening our international standing, hosting the WPRF sends a strong message that the world is paying attention to Nigeria. The government will provide full support to ensure the success of this event,” the Minister stated.

He further highlighted another major achievement—Nigeria’s selection as the host for a Category 2 UNESCO Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Centre, the first of its kind in Africa. He described this recognition as a testament to Nigeria’s growing global influence and credibility.

“Public relations plays a crucial role in nation-building, democratic development, and shaping Nigeria’s global image. The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation remains committed to collaborating with stakeholders to advance this cause and position Nigeria as a leader in international communication,” he added.

In his remarks, NIPR President Dr. Ike Neliaku commended the Minister for his leadership in advancing effective information management. “We now see information management as a two-way communication process, where we receive feedback from the public to guide our next steps,” he noted.

Dr. Neliaku also announced that Nigeria will host the Global Alliance’s 25th Anniversary celebration in 2026, further solidifying the country’s reputation as a key player in global public relations.

Additionally, he briefed the Minister on NIPR’s major activities for 2025, which include the Nigerian Public Relations Week (NPR Week), the National Spokespersons Summit, and the National Reputation Management Group Summit.

Accompanying the NIPR President were Vice President Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura and senior officials, including Chief Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, Mohammed Kudu Abubakar, and Chief Uzoma Onyegbadue.