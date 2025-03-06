FOCAC Agreements: Nigeria Set for Implementation of MoUs between NTA, FRCN, China Media Group

Photo: Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris (left) and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Yu Dunhai when the envoy paid a courtesy visit to the minister in Abuja on Thursday

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to fully implementing the two Memoranda of Understanding signed between the China Media Group and two key Nigerian public broadcasters – the NIgerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria at the last Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing.

The Minister, who stated this when he received the Chinese Ambassador to NIgeria, Mr. Yu Dunhai on a courtesy visit to his office on Thursday, said the agreements are designed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the media and communication sector, thereby fostering deeper collaboration between Nigeria and China.

He said the MoUs encompass critical areas such as information sharing, content exchange and technology transfer, which will enhance Nigeria’s broadcasting capabilities and enrich the country’s media landscape with global best practices.

“China and Nigeria now on the bilateral level have a very comprehensive level of relationship. Meaning that we have taken it to the highest level possible and this has also led to the signing of about 10 Memoranda of Understanding in Beijing and two of those MoUs are actually related to this ministry. The Nigerian Television Authority, which is the largest television network in the whole of Africa with 100 stations covering this vast territory and reaching over 200 million people. It’s a very important station and what NTA seeks to do with the relationship with China is to share not just news item but also technology and information sharing that will benefit both countries and we intend to do that. We also have the same thing with also one of the largest radio networks in Africa, the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria. These two Memoranda of Understanding have already been signed and Nigeria intends to keep its own part of these agreements,” he said.

The Minister said factual and accurate information dissemination will further strengthen bilateral ties among nations and he sought partnership with China to fight fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

“Misinformation, fake news and disinformation are a danger to the world and we know that China takes that very seriously. We also in Nigeria take that very seriously. It’s not only a phenomenon that is perculiar to only China and Nigeria, it’s a global phenomenon and we want to work with China to fight fake news and misinformation and to promote useful information that can help societies to grow,” he said.

Idris told the visiting envoy that Nigeria enjoys press freedom as a deliberate policy of the Tinubu administration to strengthen democracy through information sharing.

“The media here is largely free. Of course we have instances of breaches here and there, which we are always glad to work on and to improve. NIgeria enjoys high degree of press freedom and we want to keep it so,” he stated.

The Minister also called on Chinese companies to take advantage of the reforms being implemented by the Tinubu administration and invest in the Nigerian economy.

In his remarks, Ambassador Dunhai said as the new Chinese envoy to Nigeria, he will spare no effort to deepen the existing ties between Nigeria and China.

He endorsed the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, which is aimed at reforming the nation’s economy for enhanced performance.

“As the new Ambassador, I am very lucky because I came when Nigeria under the leadership of President Tinubu is dedicated to the Renewed Hope Agenda to make Nigeria a strong nation and China under the leadership of of President Xi Jinping, we are marching towards national rejuvenation through the way of Chinese modernization,” he said.

Ambassador Dunhai recalled that at the last Forum on China Africa Cooperation in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and Tinubu had agreed to elevate the bilateral relations between Nigeria and China to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which aims to open a new chapter in their relationship.

He said he looked forward to the realization of the Memoranda of Understanding signed between Nigeria’s two foremost public broadcasters – the NTA and FRCN and the China Media Group, because the media plays an important role in shaping the society.

Ambassador Dunhai expressed delight that the media in Nigeria are accurate, objective and balanced in their reporting as they strive to present the full picture of events to Nigerians.

In the area of investment, the Ambassador said President Xi Jinping had pledged $50 billion for investment in Africa within the next three years in keeping with the 10 Memoranda of Understanding signed at the last Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).