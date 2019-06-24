PDP constitutes fact-finding committee on NASS leadership election

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a fact-finding committee on the role played by some of its members at the election of the presiding officers of the National Assembly.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Committee, according to Ologbondiyan, is a former President of the Senate, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, and former National Secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo, as the committee’s Secretary.

Other members of the committee include: Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, Sen. Stella Omu, Mr Austin Opara, Sen. Abdul Ningi, and Mrs Margaret Icheen.

The terms of reference of the committee, according to Ologbondiyan is to find out why some of the PDP lawmakers failed to abide by the decision of the party during the National Assembly leadership election.

It is also to find out whether there was any involvement of the ruling party in the decision taken by the members involved.

“To find out where there are established reasons for taking the action by members, the committee should identify such so that the party can create mutual and political atmosphere for reasonable interaction with senators and Honourable members.

“To find out and recommend ways to checkmate such tendencies in the future and ensure that, moving forward, all members work together to defend the interest of the party at all times and circumstances.”

Ologbondiyan said that the committee was given three weeks from the date of its inauguration to report to the party’s NWC.

The PDP at early hour of the June 11 inauguration of the 9th national assembly announced it endorsement of Sen. Ali Ndume for Senate President and Umar Bago as Speaker of House of Representatives.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Secretary, Sen. Umar Tsauri, said the decision was reached at the end of a decisive meeting of members of the party’s NWC, leaders, state governors as well as the then senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP.

Tsauri said the decision was in the best interest of the nation, in line with the party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, while advising the then PDP lawmakers-elect to be guided accordingly.

Meanwhile the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Ahmed Lawan, emerged as the President of the Senate, and Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives, against the wish of PDP.(NAN)

