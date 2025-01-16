Gov. Aliyu inuagurates projects monitoring, verification committees, urges honesty, sincerity

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu has inaugurated the state and senatorial zones projects and contracts monitoring committees, with a call on them to be honest and sincere in the discharge of their assignment.

He said the setting up of the committees is aimed at ensuring that people of the state get quality projects that would fast-track the needed development across the 23 local government areas.

According to him,the present administration has since coming on board awarded several contracts across the state.

The Governor listed them to include the construction and asphal over lay of roads,feeder roads, Mosques and Islamiyya schools.

Others were health centers, blocks of classrooms as well as water projects, in order to improve the living condition of the people of the state.

“This necessitated the setting up of these committees to verify the said projects in line with the contractual agreements.

“This would further ensure that there was no compromise on the quality of the projects,’ he added.

Gov. Aliyu further reminded the members of the committees that they were appointed based on their track records, integrity, honesty, dedication as well as patriotism.

He, therefore, charged them to have the fear the Allah in the discharge of their assignment.

Gov Aliyu also charged them to operate in line with their committees’ terms of reference which include, identifying the contracts awarded by the state government, identifying all the ongoing and abandoned projects and ascertaining the level of work of all the ongoing and abandoned projects in the state.

Others are to find out the payments so far made as well as the outstanding payments if any.

They will also confirm or otherwise, the certificates for payments issued by the supervising client/ Ministry, before recommending same to the state government for payment.

Responding on behalf of other committees’ members, Alhaji Bello Na-gwari assured the Governor that they will discharge their assignment without any fear or favour.

He thanked the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the people of the state.

The projects monitoring and verification committees for the state and the three senatorial zones have Amb.Abubakar Shehu Wurno,Bello Na-gwari, Dalhatu Sidi Mamman as well A T Adamu as their Chairmen.