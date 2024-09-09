Osun ready to transit to agro-industrial society – Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke of Osun says the state is ready to transit to an agro-industrial society with the ongoing multi-sectoral infrastructure upgrade and real sector policy frameworks.

Adeleke, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, in Osogbo on Monday, said that the huge infrastructure deficit he inherited from his predecessor was a strong disincentive to both local and foreign investors.

The governor said that his administration had decided to address the deficit to improve the economic fortunes of the state.

According to the statement, Adeleke stated this while updating captains of industries and leading Nigerian businessmen in France.

The governor said that his administration focused on infrastructure upgrade as a strategy to ease the business environment and attract investors to the state.

According to him, his administration is constructing rural roads to achieve rural trade connectivity, inter-city roads to ease rural-urban linkage and dualisation of roads and flyovers bridges to ease congestion at major towns centres.

The governor said massive infrastructural projects were also designed to deepen local and grassroots economy through the implementation of the state’s local content policy.

“We are using local contractors; we are sourcing materials locally, by doing so, Osun money is staying in Osun. We are equally boosting the local economy,” he said.

Adeleke also said that he was developing the economy of the state through digital economy, adding that the state now has a world class ICT and tech innovation policy that are set for implementation.

“For the power sector, we now have a state electricity bill to create an electricity regulatory body, to regulate power generation and distribution.

“The state will take a leading role in power generation and distribution to back up our plan to become an agro-industrial economy.

“For the agricultural sector, we have launched our agric revolution with tractor and input distributions.

“Value addition through agro processing is a focus. We look towards an export oriented agricultural economy.

“For the sport sector, we are ready to unveil our landmark initiative, the creation of the Osun State Sport Commission to develop all games in the state.

“Our administration is also working on a diaspora housing project in each local government under a public private partnership arrangement.

*We are looking at affordable and sustainable housing projects for our people,” he said.

The governor said his administration has concluded plans to build an international airport with cargo terminal and a free trade zone in the state. (NAN)