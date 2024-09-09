Blue Economy realisation hinges on maritime security, CNS says

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, says the realisation of the Blue Economy objectives in Nigeria hinges on sustained maritime security in the country.

By Oladapo Udom

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, says the realisation of the Blue Economy objectives in Nigeria hinges on sustained maritime security in the country.

Ogalla made the assertion at the maiden workshop on Maritime Security and Blue Economy organised by the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria, in collaboration with Sequential Development Solutions.

The CNS was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Doctrine and Assessment Command, Rear Adm. Habila Zakaria.

The workshop holds Sept.9 to Sept.13 at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) QUORRA, Apapa, Lagos state.

Ogalla said that the propensity and the existence of some challenges of maritime crimes in our waters threaten the stability and development of the maritime sector.

“Crimes such as Piracy, Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing, Crude Oil Theft and other transnational crimes threaten the prosperity of the maritime sector.

“Therefore, ensuring the safety and security of Nigeria’s maritime domain is critical for the success of the Blue Economy as well as the overall well-being of Nigerians.

“This can only be achieved through collaboration, shared knowledge and integration of modern technologies that can be used to effectively combat maritime crimes while promoting sustainable economic activities,” he said .

The CNS said that Nigeria’s maritime environment was no doubt, rich with resources ranging from oil and gas to fisheries and several opportunities for economic prosperity.

“The sustainable use of these resources for improved livelihoods and national economic growth offers immense potentials for the Blue Economy.

“This will provide possibilities for Nigeria to diversify it’s economy, boost foreign exchange earning and create jobs for millions of Nigerians,” he said.

Ogalla said that the workshop would offer an avenue for maritime experts, government, and other stakeholders to brainstorm on innovative solutions to the maritime challenges for enhanced Blue Economy of Nigeria.

“I encourage you all to think critically and bring to fore, strategies that will ensure a secured maritime domain and unlock the boundless opportunities of the Blue Economy of Nigeria,” the CNS said.

He congratulated the Director-General of the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria, Rear Adm. Thaddeus Udofia (Rtd) and his team as well as their partner Sequential Development Solutions for organising the workshop. (NAN)