Radda tasks CEOs, govt officials on self-evaluation

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has urged Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of establishments and senior government officials to conduct self-evaluation on their actions for the progress of the state.

Radda made the call when a delegation led by the State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Musa Danladi-Abubakar, paid him Sallah homage, on Wednesday in Katsina.

The delegation comprised the Head of Service, Heads of government parastatals, High Court Judges and Permanent Secretaries.

The governor emphasised the critical role of permanent secretaries in government operations, describing them as “engine rooms of their respective establishments.”

He urged them to reduce the bureaucratic bottleneck in their administrative duties for a smooth and effective service delivery.

“This is necessary as time is not waiting for anyone,” he said.

Radda expressed gratitude to all appointees of his administration for their dedication and called for more commitment.

He appreciated them, the people of the state and Nigerians for their condolences following the recent passing on of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari.

Earlier, Justice Danladi-Abubakar, said that the delegation came for sallah homage and to remind themselves of the public trusts bestowed on them.

He said that the oath of office categorically defined their responsibilities and trusts.

The CJ further reminded the gathering that “everyone will stand before his creator and account for his/her deeds in the hereafter.”

Danladi-Abubakar prayed the Almighty Allah to bless the governor and grant Hajiya Safara’u Al-Jannah Firdaus.(NAN) www.nannews.ng