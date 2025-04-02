Yusuf, Sanusi, Kwankwaso attend funeral prayers for Galadima Sunusi 

By Aminu Garko



Prominent Nigerians, including Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, and Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, attended the funeral prayers for the late Galadiman Kano, Abbas Sunusi.

NNPP Presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Abbas, Chairm

an of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, also attended the funeral prayers led by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zahradeen, at the Emir’s Palace on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunusi, a revered figure in Kano, passed away at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness

Among notable personalities present at the burial, held at Gandun Albasa graveyard, included, Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibri, and Nasiru Aliko Koki, who represented APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The late Sunusi was a prominent figure in the Emirate, having served as Wamban Kano and a senior counsellor under the late Emir, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

He is survived by his wives and 35 children.( NAN)(www.nannews.ng)