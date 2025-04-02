ICPC to Host Stakeholders’ Meeting on Accountability, Corruption Prevention in LGAs

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced a one-day Stakeholder Meeting on the Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments in Nigeria (ACPP-LG), scheduled for Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement signed by the ICPC Spokesperson, Demola Bakare, stating that the primary goal of the event is to enhance financial management, transparency, and proactive disclosure within Nigeria’s local government systems.

Bakare stated,”The primary goal of the event is to enhance financial management, transparency, and proactive disclosure within Nigeria’s local government systems. Over the years, the ICPC has made strides in engaging grassroots communities through various local government initiatives, educating citizens about corruption and empowering them to identify and report corrupt practices.

“The launch of the ACPP-LG is a continuation of these efforts, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to ensuring integrity and accountability in local governance.

“The Stakeholders’ Meeting will provide a crucial platform for in-depth discussions about the challenges facing local governments, and will introduce the ACPP-LG as a strategic tool to prevent corruption. The program aims to eliminate financial leakages, curb corrupt practices, ensure compliance with governance standards, and promote more efficient, corruption-free service delivery at the grassroots level.”

He added,”A key objective of the program is to restore public trust in local governments by strengthening accountability mechanisms, especially in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling affirming the financial autonomy of local governments in Nigeria.

“The ICPC encourages key stakeholders and leaders in local governance to attend the meeting, which will focus on the continued improvement of local government operations and the prevention of corruption.

“For more information, please contact:

Demola Bakare, FSI, ANIPR

Director, Public Enlightenment & Education / Spokesperson

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).”