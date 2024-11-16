Ondo 2024: Odu, Faduyile, laud INEC, security agents for peaceful election



Some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the peaceful conduct of Ondo State governorship election.

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The chieftains, who spoke in a separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday after casting their votes, also commended the punctuality and dedication of INEC adhoc staff, security personnels as well as turnout of voters in polling units.

The chieftains also commended the large turnout of youths who came out massively to perform their civic responsibilities.

According to them, youths in the state seem now to better appreciate the need for their participation in electioneering process better than before.

They also showed optimism that the outcome of the election would favour their party and its candidate, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Princess Oladunni Odu, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said that INEC and security agencies must be commended for the peaceful conduct of the the election.

Odu, an APC governirship aspirant, who cast her vote at Unit 1, Ward 2, Idepe-Okitipupa also commended INEC staff and the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their punctuality and dedication to duty.

“This election was peaceful. I think we must give it to INEC and security agencies for conducting a peaceful election.

“Well, the turnout was low compared to the past ones but we can not judge because the day is still young now, I believe most of them will still show up later,” Odu said.

Aso, Prof. Adedayo Faduyile, a former Special Adviser on Health to the late Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said that the conduct of the election was impressive and peaceful.

Faduyile, who voted at Unit 5, Ward 6, Ikoya Igbisin-Oloto, Okitipupa, added that he was impressed with the turnout of the youths.

“The election was peaceful enough, although the turnout was low, but I am impressed with the large turnout of youths.

“It seems they now understand the efficacy and power of their votes for good governance,” Faduyile said.

Also, Mr Chris Aiyebusiwa, representing Okitipupa Constituency one at the Ondo State House of Assembly, who cast his vote at Unit 11, Ward 1, Ilutitun, Okitipupa LGA, also commended INEC and security agencies for credible election.

Aiyebusiwa also lauded the orderliness of voters, expressing confidence that the APC would cost to victory after the sorting and collation of results (NAN)

