LG election: Ogun deputy governor hails electorate for impressive turnout

The Deputy Governor of Ogun, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has commended the electorate for turning out en-masse during Saturday’s Local Government election in the state.

By Ige Adekunle



Salako-Oyedele made the commendation shortly after casting her vote at Poling Units 076, Ward 3, Salako-Osifeso Junction, GRA Ota in Ogun, on Saturday.

She said the residents coming out in their numbers to vote for the chairmen and councillors of their choice was healthy development in our democracy

“I want to call on everybody to exercise their right to choose the leadership of our choice, especially at the local government levels because that is key to sustaining our democracy

“We are looking at another term of good governance at the grassroots, but let our voices be heard in determining the leadership we desire at this level,”she said. (NAN)

