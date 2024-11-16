We’re re-organising PDP in C’River for future elections – Sen. Agom-Jarigbe

A member of the National Assembly, Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River has been reorganised to build a strong and united party for future elections.

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Agom-Jarigbe, a PDP senator representing Cross River North, also took responsibility for Friday’s removal of the PDP Chairman in the state, Mr Venatius Ikem.

This is contained in a statement entitled: “The Suspension of the State Chairman and the Appointment of an Acting Chairman” and made available to newsmen in Calabar on Saturday.

The senator said it was high time tough decisions were taken in a bid to reposition the party, adding that whoever was affected by the decisions should submit to the supremacy of the party.

“Along with other well- meaning leaders of our great party, I take responsibility for the goings-on in our party, not only as your senator and leader but as a steadfast member of this great party, committed to its unity, progress and unrelenting pursuit of excellence in governance and representation.

“The decision by the State Executive Committee to suspend the state chairman and appoint Chief Austin Edibe as acting Chairman is a significant and deliberate step to reposition our party for future success.

“This action, taken in line with the provisions of our party’s constitution, reflects the will of the majority and the resolute commitment of our party to strengthen its structures and processes,” he stated.

Agom-Jarigbe urged the acting chairman to build bridges, inspire confidence and chart a course that would make the party an envy of others.

He expressed his ‘heartfelt gratitude’ to the removed chairman for his efforts in leading the party over the past three years.

“Leadership comes with its unique challenges, and I commend you for your dedication during your tenure.

“As we transition, I urge you to submit to the decision of the majority, remain a loyal and committed party man and contribute meaningfully to the

growth of PDP in any capacity.

We wish you well in your future political endeavours and trust that your wealth of experience will continue to benefit the party,” he said.

The senator commended party leaders across the 18 council areas of the state for their unyielding commitment and steadfastness.

“You are the backbone of the PDP, and your dedication is the reason we continue to stand tall in the face of challenges,” he stated.

While pledging his continued support to PDP, the lawmaker called on all members in the state to eschew divisiveness and embrace peace and mutual understanding for the betterment of the party.

“Let us remember that the task ahead is not a walk in the park. Rebuilding, strengthening and repositioning the PDP will require the collective efforts of everyone.

“Let us put aside personal differences and unite for the common good. The future of our party depends on our ability to work together hand-in-hand for a brighter tomorrow,” Agom-Jarigbe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state working committee of the party had, on Friday, removed Ikem on over allegations of financial misappropriation, high-handiness and ineptitude.

The removed chairman had, however, debunked the allegations, maintaining that his removal was political. (NAN)