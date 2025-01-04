Kogi Govt sacks illegal occupants of 260 housing units

The Kogi Government on Friday sacked all illegal occupants of the National Housing buildings in Phases I, II, and III, located at Crusher, Lokoja.

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi Government on Friday sacked all illegal occupants of the National Housing buildings in Phases I, II, and III, located at Crusher, Lokoja.

Mr Taiye Abanika, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, who announced the sack order in a statement issued in Lokoja, warned against disobeying the order.

“The kogi state government, on this day, Jan. 3, 2025, directed all the illegal occupants of the national housing buildings at Crusher, Lokoja to vacate with immediate effect,” he declared.

Abanika said that the illegal occupation of the housing units had compromised the National Housing Programme (NHP), designed to provide affordable housing solutions for Nigerians.

He explained that Phase I with 76 units, comprised of four one-bedroom semi detached bungalows, 48 two-bedroom semi detached bungalows, and 24 three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

“Phase II has 92 units, comprised of 20 one-bedroom semi detached bungalows, 28 two-bedroom semi detached bungalows, and 44 three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

“Phase III has 92 units, comprised of 16 one-bedroom semi detached bungalows, 28 two-bedroom semi detached bungalows, and 48 three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

“Unfortunately, over 85 per cent of the houses in the various estates are currently being occupied illegally, with some individuals even selling the houses to unsuspecting buyers,” he said.

The Commissioner said that the decision of the government was aimed at getting rid of the illegal occupants to enable rightful allottees, who had duly paid for the units to take possession of their homes.

He added: “This urgent call to action is meant to safeguard the interests of legitimate homeowners and maintain the integrity of the National Housing Programme.

“We will ensure that all necessary steps are taken to restore order and also ensure that the national housing programme is implemented as intended.” (NAN)