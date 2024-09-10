NYG: Soludo charges Team Anambra to be good ambassadors

Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has charged the 173 state contingent to the 8th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta to be worthy ambassadors of the state.

By Chimezie Anas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the contingent comprised 124 athletes and 49 officials.

Soludo, who gave the charge before their departure on Monday in Awka, urged them to surpass their performances at previous editions.

The governor was represented by Nonso Anozie, his principal secretary.

He promised to reward athletes who win laurels at the games handsomely.

The state would compete in 20 events including Athletics, Para-athletics, Gymnastics Scrabble, Chess Table Tennis, Swimming Judo, Ncho/Ayo, Teackeando and Karate.

Others are weightlifting, Karate, Kung fu, volleyball, beach volleyball, Cricket, wrestling, boxing and badminton.

Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman Anambra Sports Development Commission, thanked Soludo for his support and ensuring that talented youths had the opportunity to compete with their contemporaries.

Onyedum said the team was made up of athletes under the age of 15 in line with the policy development strategy of the state.

He expressed optimism that Team Anambra would make the state proud by winning medals at the games.

NAN reports that the state won seven gold, six silver and two bronze medals at the 2023 edition of the games in Asaba, Delta.(NAN)