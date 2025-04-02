Tinubu mourns Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep grief over the passing of Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, the Galadiman Kano and a senior kingmaker in the Kano Emirate.

by Salif Atojoko

Sanusi, who died at 92 after a prolonged illness, is survived by many children and grandchildren, as stated by Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, on Wednesday.

Among his children is Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the Kano State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Tinubu described the late Sanusi as a significant pillar of the traditional institution, whose contributions to its survival and development would be remembered beyond the Kano Emirate and the state itself.

The President extended his condolences to the government and people of Kano State, the Kano Emirate Council, and the family of the late chief, offering prayers for the deceased’s soul to be granted peace in Jannatul Firdaus.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)