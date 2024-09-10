Flood: Tinubu directs Shettima to visit Maiduguri

President Bola Tinubu has approved the commencement of 2024 National Honours Award to Nigerians and friends of Nigeria who have contributed

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu has approved the commencement of 2024 National Honours Award to Nigerians and friends of Nigeria who have contributed to the development of the country.

Mr Zaphaniah Jisalo, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, made this known at a meeting with management staff of the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja.

Jisalo said that the Federal Government would also honour Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours.

The minister explained that the forms and processes leading to the award of national honours were free of charge, adding that people should desist from paying for national honuours.

“By this information, the public is to watch out for calls for nominations and present individuals who have distinguished themselves by uplifting the nation and its people.

“This is in accordance with the National Honours Award Act 2004. The Act took retrospective effect from 1963, “he said. (NAN)