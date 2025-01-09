Nollywood romantic film ,”Reel Love” hits cinemas  Feb 14

Nollywood’s romantic drama, “Reel Love” is set to hit cinemas nationwide on February 14, Valentine Day, its producers have said .

By Joshua Olomu

Nollywood’s romantic drama, “Reel Love” is set to hit cinemas nationwide on February 14, Valentine Day, its producers have said .

Timini Egbuson, award-winning actor and co-producer of the film, announced the release date on his Instagram page, alongside the trailer for the highly anticipated hit.

He wrote: “Excited to finally share my cinema baby with you all.

“Reel Love, directed by my brother and mastermind @kayodekasum, and starring some of my favourite people in the industry, is packed with love, drama, and plenty of twists.

“When fake starts to feel real, how do you navigate? Get ready for the heat in Reel Love!

“Releasing in all cinemas on February 14th. This Valentine’s Day Masterpiece is brought to you by Bad Boy T and my co-executive producers @filmoneng @filmtrybe @dakoreea @nexthoughtmedia.”

“Reel Love”, Co-produced by Timini Egbuson, Kayode Kasum and FilmOne Studios , tells the moving story of a love triangle, resilience, and the beauty of embracing life’s unexpected journeys.

The star-studded love film is written by Ife Olujuyigbe and directed by Kayode Kasum, starring ace ensemble cast, including Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Muyiwa Ademola, Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye and Efa Iwara.

Other cast include , Atlanta Bridget-Johnson, Hermes Iyele, Lillian Afegbai, and T.J. Omusuku, who makes her debut in the lead female role.

Reel Love is set to bring a fresh perspective to the romantic drama genre within Nigerian and African cinema. (NAN)