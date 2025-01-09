Nollywood fans slam repetitive casting, low-quality movies on YouTube

A wave of criticism has swept across social media platforms, with fans and Nollywood movie lovers accusing producers of repetitive casting and low-quality Youtube movies.

By Babajide Awoyinfa

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some fans took to social media on Thursday to express their frustration, arguing that the industry prioritises quantity over quality.

A popular social media personality, Lizzy Adebayo, sparked the debate on Instagram, lamenting the monotony and lack of inspiration in recent Nollywood productions on YouTube.

She criticised movie producers for relying on the same actors in nearly every movie, failing to improve production standards or utilise better resources.

“Watching Nollywood movies on YouTube is wasting my Wi-Fi and data money,” she complained.

Adebayo specifically mentioned actors like Ruth Kadiri and Destiny Etiko; Sam Morris and Sonia Uche; Etinosa and Nosa Rex; and Timini and Bimbo Ademoye, who frequently collaborate in the same movies.

She also expressed disappointment in the decline of Nollywood, comparing it unfavourably to the epic productions of the past.

“There are no more moral lessons, no more new stories,” she said.

Also, Muyiwa Okpa (@MuyiwaOkpa22), on X reacted to the criticism, saying, “Where is the lie? Same storyline, same actors, same setting… all rubbish!

“They don’t want to spend money but they want to make money. I choose Hollywood any day, any time.

“Yoruba movies are something else; the storylines are mostly diabolic, they curse a lot. I stopped watching them.”

Lynos Akali (@LynosAkali) on X added, “Best censored, educative, and thrilling Nigerian movies are on Netflix and Amazon.

“These movies must be of high quality and standard before being accepted.”

Similarly, Gaza (@Gaza), on X, said, “Two-hour movie and they’ll finish it in one apartment with only four people. What a shame!”

However, some fans did not agree with the criticism.

Ony Factory (@OnyFactory), on X, countered, saying, “Producers don’t just wake up and produce; they do research to see what the audience wants to watch.

“YouTube is free, so, do you want producers to spend millions and then give it to you for free?”

He advised critics to subscribe to Netflix, noting that billions of dollars had been invested to support producers.

“Making great movies isn’t cheap. You need money to produce high-quality films, even if you want to write great stories.

“People should not just criticise others without trying it themselves. If it’s easy, come and do it.

“Get in and let’s see what you can do,” he said. (NAN)