NOA sensitises against use of harmful chemicals as food preservatives

By Blessing Odega

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Plateau, has commenced sensitising the public, particularly farmers and traders on the dangers of using harmful chemicals in the preservation of food items.

Mrs Kaneng Pam-Hworo, State Director of NOA in Plateau who spoke at the sensitisation campaign on Tuesday in Jos, lamented that the practice had led to the rise in the cases of food poisoning.

She said the development also led to organ damage, reproductive issues, cancer, and death.

Pam-Hworo said the essence of the campaign was to sensitise farmers, traders and the general public on the dangers inherent with the use of harmful chemicals for preservation of food items and the need to adopt safer methods.

“It has come to our attention that certain harmful chemicals are being misused in the preservation of food items.

“Formalin, dichlorvos, calcium carbide, and other hazardous chemicals, originally intended for industrial or agricultural use, are now being introduced into our food supply chain.

“This practice poses severe health risks to consumers; the campaign is to create awareness on the ills of the act and to tell them to adopt more traditional methods that are not detrimental to human health,” she said.

The director advocated for the use of natural and approved preservatives that do not compromise human health.

She said the agency would collaborate with relevant authorities, such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to enforce strict compliance with food safety standards.

She urged farmers, traders and food handlers to prioritise the health of their customers over short-term profits.

Pam-Hworo, called on the public to remain vigilant, and report suspicious activities on safety and quality of food.

Mr Ishaku Jilemsam, the programme manager, Plateau Agricultural Development Programme(PADP), who delivered the keynote address at the occasion, said most of the chemicals used in food preservation were not made for that purpose.

Jilemsam said the misuse of such chemicals in the preservation of food items was highly detrimental to human health.

He advocated safety in the preservation of food items such as the use of plastic and hermetic bags in the preservation of grains.

The manager also called for the use of solar dryers, silos and cold rooms for storing food items to prolong its shelf life. (NAN)