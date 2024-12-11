NOA begins nationwide campaign on tax reforms, HIV/AIDS, security, others 

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has begun a nationwide campaign on human rights, HIV/AIDS, security, tax reforms and discouraging get rich quick syndrome.

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has begun a nationwide campaign on human rights, HIV/AIDS, security, tax reforms and discouraging get rich quick syndrome.

The Director, Abuja Directorate of NOA, Mrs Ijeoma Agbanusi, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

The conference with the theme, “Promoting Awareness, Ethical Values and National Development,” was organised by the FCT Directorate of the NOA.

According to her, the nationwide campaign is on five critical issues that are central to the nation’s well-being, unity, and development.

“Today, we are commencing a nationwide mobilisation of Nigerians to unite in our commitment to addressing these pressing issues and fostering a more informed, secure and ethical society.

“The challenges before us require collective action and active participation from all Nigerians.

“The five key issues for the campaigns and government efforts include World HIV/AIDS Day, Security Awareness, Shunning the Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome, World Human Rights Day and Tax Reforms.

“These campaigns represent more than government initiative; it is a call to action for every Nigerian to join hands in addressing these five critical issues.

“Together, we must create a society that is healthy, secure, ethical and united in purpose.

“We count on traditional leaders, religious institutions, civil society organisations, and educational institutions to amplify these messages and extend their reach.’’

She described the media as indispensable in shaping public perceptions and attitudes.

Agbanusi urged the media to partner with NOA in spreading the critical messages through their platforms, ensuring every Nigerian was informed and inspired to act.

“The government is doing its part, but no government can succeed alone; addressing these five key areas requires collaboration from all citizens, stakeholders, and institutions.

“Together, we can build a healthier, safer and more ethical Nigeria.

“Let us commit ourselves to these ideals and work tirelessly to make them a reality for our beloved nation,” she said.

On her part, Mrs Rhoda Sandus, Deputy Director, Department of Political, Civil Ethics and Values, NOA, said the agency recently unveiled the “7 for 7 Campaign.’’

She added that NOA community mobilisers were always at the grassroots to sensitise Nigerians on government policies.

Sandus explained that the much talked about tax reform would benefit all parts of the country, calling citizens to embrace the reform for the future of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that journalists at the event pledged their supports and commitments to pushing the campaign further. (NAN)