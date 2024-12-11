Borno Govt donates N20m for AFRD emblem

The Borno Government has inaugurated the 2025 Emblem Appeal Fund for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) celebration, as part of its commitment to honour the sacrifices

By: Hamza Suleiman

The Borno Government has inaugurated the 2025 Emblem Appeal Fund for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) celebration, as part of its commitment to honour the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes and veterans.

The ceremony, held at the Government House Council Chamber on Wednesday was presided over by Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur, who represented Gov. Babagana Zulum.

He announced the state government’s donation of N20 million to the Nigerian Legion, Borno State Chapter.

He described the emblem as a significant symbol of gratitude and unity, pledging the government’s continued support for ex-servicemen, widows, and dependents of fallen heroes.

“This is not just a ceremonial act but a solemn pledge to support our veterans and their families who have endured hardships due to the loss of their loved ones,” he said.

Kadafur urged citizens, public servants, and businesses to contribute generously to the appeal, emphasizing that every donation strengthens the unity and resilience of the state.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Nigerian Armed forces in maintaining peace in Borno in spite of years of insurgency challenges.

Th Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Borno Chapter, retired Lt. -Col. Williams Mamza commended the Zulum-led administration for its consistent support, while appealing for additional assistance, including a vehicle for office operations, office accommodation, and pilgrimage slots for widows and orphans.

Mamza said that the funds raised during the emblem appeal week will provide critical support for veterans, ensuring that their sacrifices and contributions are not forgotten.(NAN)(