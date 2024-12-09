Man, 46, docked for allegedly stealing truck batteries

One 46-year-old Olaide Shabitu on Monday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing truck batteries worth N300,000.

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

One 46-year-old Olaide Shabitu on Monday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing truck batteries worth N300,000.

Shabitu, whose address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Toyin Ibrahim told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 4, about 5.00 a.m, at Wolamade Haulage Transport Company on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan.

Ibrahim said the defendant allegedly conspired with others now at large and stole two truck batteries belonging to one Badmus Qozeem.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kausarat Ayofe granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 20, 2025, for hearing. (NAN)