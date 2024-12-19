 Yuletide: Dangote reduces petrol price

By Grace Alegba

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to N899.50k per litre to reduce transport cost for Nigerians ahead oof Christmas and New Year holiday.

The Africa’s first privately-owned oil refinery had lowered its petrol price to N970 per litre in November.

This is contained in a statement by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Mr Anthony Chiejina, on Thursday.

Chiejina said that the reduction was designed to reduce transport costs during the festive period.

He said that the company also introduced a special offer to further benefit consumers.

“In addition to the holiday discount, Dangote Petroleum Refinery is allowing consumers to purchase an additional litre of fuel on credit for every litre bought on cash basis.

“To alleviate transport costs during this holiday season, Dangote Refinery is offering a holiday discount on PMS.

“From today, our petrol will be available at N899.50 per litre at our truck loading gantry or SPM.

“Furthermore, for every litre purchased on cash basis, consumers will have the opportunity to buy another litre on credit backed by a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank or Zenith Bank,” he said.

He thanked Nigerians for continued support.

Chiejina said that the refinery was committed to ensuring that Nigerians would have access to quality petroleum products ŵhich would be competitively priced and environmental and engine-friendly. (NAN)