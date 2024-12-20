Nigerian Navy Promotes 146 Senior Officers

The Nigerian Navy has announced the promotion of 146 senior officers across various ranks following the approval of the Navy Board on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Navy has announced the promotion of 146 senior officers across various ranks following the approval of the Navy Board on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The promotions include 24 officers elevated to the rank of Rear Admiral, 26 to the rank of Commodore, and 96 to the rank of Captain.

In a breakdown of the promotions, the Navy revealed that the newly promoted Rear Admirals include Ibrahim Mohammed-Katsina, Suleman Dahun, Gideon Jinjirim Kachim, Abolade Olanrele Ogunleye, Seminu Adisa Adepegba, Bob-Manuel Kokoete Effiong, Yusuf Sani Idris, Danjuma Mohammed Ndanusa, and others.

Similarly, the newly elevated Commodores are Mohammed Ahmed Abdullahi, Kabir Umar Rabiu, Bashir Abubakar, Olayinka Ayodele Aliu, Uche Aneke, Temitope Adeshola Bamidele, Ekuma Raphael Ekuma, Nsikan Friday, Ibrahim Ari Gwaska, and others.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, on behalf of the officers, ratings, and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy, extended congratulations to the newly promoted officers and their families. He urged them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and uphold their loyalty to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

These promotions signify the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to rewarding excellence and dedication while reinforcing its leadership cadre.