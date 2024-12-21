Lesser Hajj: Shettima returns to Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Friday returned to Abuja after performing the lesser hajj (Umrah) at the Holy Mosque of Makkah (Masjid al-Haram) in Saudi Arabia.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Friday returned to Abuja after performing the lesser hajj (Umrah) at the Holy Mosque of Makkah (Masjid al-Haram) in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Office of the Vice President, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Nkwocha stated that during the vice-president visit at the holy site, he offered prayers for Nigeria’s peace and stability.

He also said that Shettima’s supplications included prayers for Nigeria’s leadership, from the federal to local government levels.

” Our prayer is for peace to prevail in our land. May Allah grant our land peace and social harmony,” Shettima prayed.

Nkwocha said that prior to his spiritual journey, Shettima had represented President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of a $315 million oil production and storage facility owned by Oriental Energy Limited (OERL) in Dubai, UAE. (NAN)