FCT Police Raid Criminal Hideouts to Dislodge Hoodlums, Boost Public Safety

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao S. Adewale, has ordered all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) under his command to conduct massive raids on identified criminal flashpoints and hot spots across the territory.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, Abuja, SP Josephine Adeh, made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, the strategic move is aimed at dislodging criminal elements and ensuring the continued safety and security of all residents within the FCT.

“This operation will be intelligence-driven with stop-and-search operations, and targeted patrols to curb activities such as robbery, kidnapping, drug peddling, and other forms of violent crime. The Command is taking a proactive approach to stay ahead of criminal threats and reinforce public confidence in the Police,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police urged residents of the FCT to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and cooperative with Police operatives when approached in the course of their official duties.

“Members of the public are advised to be courteous and respectful during interactions with law enforcement officers, as these operations are designed solely to enhance their safety and security.

“Furthermore, parents and guardians are enjoined to be more intentional and deliberate about the whereabouts and conduct of their children and wards. Proper guidance and supervision is essential to prevent youths and children from being lured into criminal activities or harmful associations.

“The Command also calls on community leaders, religious figures, and local stakeholders to support ongoing policing efforts by reporting suspicious activities or persons. Collective responsibility and public cooperation is key to a safer society.

“The FCT Police Command remains committed to its mandate of protecting lives and property and will continue to adopt effective strategies to stay ahead of criminal elements within the territory.

“For information or report of any suspicious activity, members of the public are encouraged to call the following Police emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883. 07057337653, Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192,” he said.