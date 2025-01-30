NIGCOMSAT launches second phase Accelerator programme

The second edition of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT Ltd) Accelerator program is billed to kickstart on February 1, 2025 with the filling of application forms available on the company’s website for prospective participants.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The second edition of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT Ltd) Accelerator program is billed to kickstart on February 1, 2025 with the filling of application forms available on the company’s website for prospective participants.

The accelerator program is a transformative journey spanning key stages with unique blend of mentorship, networking and exposure that will catapult start-ups into global space-tech arena.

According to the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, NIGCOMSAT Ltd Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, Start-ups will leverage on satellite technology to address everyday challenges across various sectors, including but not limited to space-tech, Agric-tech, fin-tech, ed-tech, health-tech, and cybersecurity, are encourage to apply for the program.

She said, the market value presents the prestigious stamp of partnership with NIGCOMSAT, opens doors to the expansive global market, providing participating starts-ups with unique visibility and profitable opportunities.

The participating starts-ups will evolve from conception to market ready solution.