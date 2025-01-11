NGF, DHQ celebrate AFRDC with golf tourney

The Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) on Saturday organised a special golf kitty in partnership with the Defence Headquarters to mark the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRDC) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the golf tournament was part of activities lined-up to celebrate the 2025 AFDRC.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed on Jan. 15 to commemorate the servicemen of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

It also honours veterans of the World War I and II as well as the Nigerian Civil War.

No fewer than 200 golfers took part in the tournament held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) Golf Club, Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, along with other top military personnel and dignitaries were on ground to perform the ceremonial tee-off.

Musa, represented by the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj. Gen. EAP Undiandeye told newsmen that the tournament was organised in partnership with the NGF to celebrate the retired and fallen heroes.

He said the event was significant in remembering the nation’s fallen heroes who had paid the supreme price for defending Nigeria and those still alive who give their best in service to the nation.

“This golf tournament is part of activities lined up to commemorate the Armed forces’ remembrance day.

“Beyond that, it is also in collaboration with the NGF, as you can see the President, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe present here.

“He has graciously collaborated with the Nigeria Armed Forces to not only popularise the game of golf but in tandem with the health and active nature of the game that restores people to good health.

“The aim is to ensure that we make it a part of the daily routine of Nigerians as well as popularise the game as a form of exercise for a healthy body and mind, for a healthy society.

“The federal government led by President Bola Tinubu has been most supportive of our operations over the years, and we are going to continue to do our best to ensure we restore peace and security to the good people of Nigeria.

“Indeed, this Armed Forces will not relent until total peace is won and achieved,” he said.

Also, Olusegun Runsewe, the President of NGF, commended President Bola Tinubu for approving and giving a well-deserved ceremonial to the fallen heroes.

Runsewe emphasised the need to celebrate those who laid down their lives for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

He also expressed gratitude to the CDS for the partnership with the NGF, adding that Nigeria had moved to the next level of golf development in line with international standards.

“Let me first and foremost, thank President Bola Tinubu for giving a befitting ceremonial to our fallen heroes.

“It’s a good thing to appreciate those who struggled for the great country called Nigeria.

“This is a testimony of the fact that the military has a community of celebrating their best; living or dead.

“So, today I am extremely happy that we are celebrating the fallen heroes by bringing all the retired officers from far and near to come and celebrate and share a moment of glory with these great Nigerians that are no more.

“Indeed, this will serve as a very strong example for the upcoming Nigerians to know that we don’t forget people who have contributed to this great country.

“So, for me, it is a welcome development, and I would specifically like to thank the CDS for always coming together to celebrate their best,” he said.

Similarly, AVM B.D. Solomon, the Captain of the GEJ Golf Club, noted that no fewer than 200 golfers participated in the tournament.

Solomon, who doubles as the vice president of NGF, said the NGF thought it wise to initiate the tournament two years ago, adding that it was a game that brought everyone in an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie.

“There’s no sport in Nigeria, and indeed the world that you have the number of retired and serving military personnel like golf.

“So, we thought it wise to organise this tournament, especially at a time like this when we are remembering our fallen heroes and those still in service.

“The only game that can bring us together is the game of golf. So, we initiated it two years ago.

“We want to thank everyone who came to participate and commemorate this day with us,” he said.

AVM Dalhat Ladan, the Chairman, Organising Committee for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day golf tournament, expressed delight at the standard and organisation of the tournament.

“Just like organising anything that is successful, it is never easy.

“But with dedication and prudence, you will always be able to get it right.

“The exercise this year has been wonderful, as you can see everybody is playing, happy and I will say it is a successful outing,” he said.(NAN)