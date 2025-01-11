APC congratulates new Ohaneze president, Azuta-Mbata

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Sen. John Azuta-Mbata on his election as the 13th President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja also congratulated the outgoing President-General of the organisation, Chief Fidelis Chukwu.

Chukwu completed the tenure of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who died on died on July 25 at the age of 82.

Morka said the election of Azuta-Mbata, who hails from Rivers in South-South region, marked a milestone in the organisation’s history.

“Sen. Azuta-Mbata has a stellar public service record, particularly as a two-term senator who championed the welfare and interest of his constituents and legislated for good and effective governance in the country.

“We are confident that Sen. Azuta-Mbata will bring to bear his wealth of experience in providing a mature, purposeful and patriotic leadership for Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“We assure the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of our party’s readiness to explore areas of partnership towards advancing development, shared prosperity, unity, peace and progress of our great country,” Morka said.

He wished Azuta-Mbata and the new executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo a successful and remarkable tenure in the fulfillment of the organisation’s mandates.(NAN)