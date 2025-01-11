Naira abuse: EFCC confirms invitation of Okoya’s sons for questioning 

Invitation

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited two children of billionaire businessman, Chief Razaq Okoya, for questioning over alleged naira abuse.

The EFCC Spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

“Yes, they have been invited; the two children, Wahab and Raheem Okoya are expected to report to the commission’s Lagos office for questioning on Monday.

”They are to report to the Head, Special Operations Team, at the 15A Awolowo Road Office of the commission by 10 am on Monday,” he said

NAN reports that the two brothers were sighted in a video flaunting and spraying bundles of N1,000 notes in a promotional clip for Raheem’s new song titled “Credit Alert”.

In the video, the duo, dressed in white traditional attires, danced while a mobile policeman held stacks of crisp naira notes, which they flung into the air.

The act, perceived by many as disregard for the law, drew condemnation on social media, with some Nigerians expressing doubts about accountability due to their father’s influential status.(NAN)