‎New Year: DG NOA Tasks Nigerians to Keep Faith in Country

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu has urged Nigerians at home and abroad to increase their faith in the country in the coming year, saying that the promises of good planning for a transformational nation has started yielding positive result.

Onilu said this in his New Year message to Nigerians, expressing his appreciation to the people of Nigeria for standing by the government and the nation throughout the year 2024 especially in the support for critical economic reforms and war against insecurity taken by the present administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The DG stated further that the challenges of the past year were neutralized as Nigerians resolved to close ranks in support for government’s policies. He then enjoined Nigerians to sustain the ‘tempo of resilience against internal and external forces,’ assuring that Nigeria would remain an ‘indivisible entity.’

“I felicitate with Nigerians at home and abroad. The year 2025 promises growth and development for our dear nation. We should not be distracted by the antics of our enemies. A united Nigeria will be greater and prosperous,” said Onilu.

The NOA boss also assured Nigerians that adequate security has been put in place to ensure hitch free celebration adding that Nigerians should continue to be law abiding and security conscious.