Humanitarian Ministry: Dr Kofarmata Assumes Duties, Declares State of Emergency on Implementation of FCSSIP-25

The newly deployed Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Yakubu Adam Kofarmata has assumed office and declared State of Emergency on the implementation of the six pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategic and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP-25) in the Ministry.

He made the pronouncement during his assumption of office at the Ministry Headquarters, Federal Secretariat Abuja held on Tuesday 31st December 2024.

Dr Kofarmata said the Head of service of the Federation, has declared and established a war room for the full implementation of FCSSIP-25 and the Ministry’s will establish a branch of the war room where the best of brains will sit down and ensure full implementation of FCSSIP-25 to provide excellent service delivery in the Ministry.

He solicited the support of all management and staff of the Ministry to succeed to achieve President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the mandate given to the Ministry.

Earlier, the outgoing Permanent Secretary Abel Enitan, said redeployment of officers in the Federal Civil Service is a normal occurrence and his redeployment is not a surprise.

He commended the staff of the Ministry for the support given to him during his sojourn in the Ministry.

He appreciated Mr President for appointing two Ministers to reposition the Ministry. “In the past two months, the Minister’s have been up and doing trying to reposition the Ministry for enhanced efficiency” he said.

Enitan said the mandate of the Ministry is huge and connote a lot of responsibilities. The Ministry has a lot to play to facilitate the achievement of Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said the new Permanent Secretary is not a green horn, he is a procurement guru and a vibrant gentlemen in managing both human and material resources.

He enjoined all staff to extend the cooperation and support given to him to the in-coming Permanent Secretary to succeed.