NEMA trains volunteers in Jos on fire outbreaks, tanker accidents, 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has trained grassroots volunteers in Jos on ways to respond to fire outbreaks and tanker accidents.

By Blessing Odega

Mr Eugene Nyelong, NEMA North Central Zonal Coordinator, said on Thursday in Jos that the aim of the training was to coopt the volunteers into emergency management, as they were the first line of defence in their communities.

Nyelong said the training would equip the volunteers with the knowledge and skills and cultivate a mindset of preparedness, resilience, and empathy to make a difference.

The zonal coordinator urged the participants to pay rapt attention during the training, as they would help carry out disaster risk reduction activities in their communities.

“Your role is invaluable in creating awareness, assisting in disaster response, and ensuring a swift recovery,” he said.

Mr Joel Ade, one of the trainees who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the training was very insightful, as the knowledge gained would respond to fire outbreaks in a proactive way.

NAN reports that the participants were trained on prevention strategies for road tanker accidents, emergency fire safety measures, and prevention and treatment of fire injuries.

NAN further reports that most of the participants were the National Youth Service Corps members, community volunteers, and the Tankers Drivers Association of Nigeria, Plateau chapter. (NAN)