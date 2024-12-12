Shettima mourns Borno road crash victims

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of some graduates from the Borno State University

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of some graduates from the Borno State University and left others injured.

Shettima express his sorrow in a condolence message issued by his spokesperson, Mr Stanley Nkwocha, on Thursday in Abuja.

He regretted that a moment of achievement and joy in the young students’ lives had turned into an unimaginable tragedy.

” The loss of these bright, young lives is not just a loss for their families but a loss for Borno and our nation.

“These graduates embodied hope, promise, and aspirations of a brighter future.Their untimely departure leaves an irreplaceable void,” he said.

The Vice-President extended heartfelt condolences, saying that his heart goes out to the grieving families who are enduring the pain of losing their loved ones.

“To the students recovering from injuries, I wish you a swift and full recovery. Be assured that the Federal and Borno Governments will provide you with all the needed support,” he said.

Shettima assured the students’ families of the government’s support and promised that President Bola Tinubu’s administration “cannot let such incidents continue to rob us of our brightest and best.

“We stand with you during this difficult time. The government will extend all possible support to ease your burden and honour the memory of these exceptional young individuals.

” May Almighty Allah grant their souls eternal rest, and grant strength to their families to bear this great loss,” Shettima said. (NAN)