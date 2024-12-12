NEMA sensitises Yola residents on fire outbreak

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Adamawa on Thursday embarked on sensitisation on fire outbreak to strengthen disaster preparedness

By Ibrahim Kado

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Adamawa on Thursday embarked on sensitisation on fire outbreak to strengthen disaster preparedness and response capacity at the grassroots.

Speaking during the sensitisation in a community in Yola, Mr Ladan Abuba, Head of NEMA, Yola Operations Office, emphasised the importance of empowering communities to mitigate fire disasters.

Abuba said that the initiative is in line with NEMA’s mandate to enhance disaster risk reduction through community engagement and capacity-building.

According to him, grassroots volunteers have a crucial role to play as first responders in emergencies, adding that the training would prepare them to act promptly and effectively.

Mrs Celine La’ori, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), lauded the initiative which she said would build resilience at the grassroots level as well as play a role in mitigating the impact of disasters.

She encouraged the volunteers to make good use of the knowledge and skills acquired in practice to save lives and property.

La’ori also emphasized the importance of collaboration and proactive measures in emergency management.

In his remarks, Malam Hamidu Usman, the traditional leader of Wuro-Chakke community in Yola, commended NEMA for organizing the training for people at the grassroots level.

Usman emphasised the importance of involving local communities in disaster management for effective response.

Adamu Ibrahim, a volunteer, expressed gratitude for the training and assured that the knowledge and skills acquired would significantly enhance their capacity to respond to fire outbreaks and other disasters.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the campaign addressed various fire outbreaks, particularly the ones involving fuel tanks and the need for strict adherence to safety protocols in fuel depots, filling stations, and residential areas.

Highlights of the campaign include simulation exercises on fire prevention, control measures, and first response techniques. (NAN)