Nigerian army to evaluate operational activities at COAS annual conference

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army says it is set to evaluate its operational activities for the year 2024

at the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference 2024, slated for Dec. 15 to Dec. 19 in Abuja.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu stated that the conference, to be chaired by the COAS, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, would present a veritable platform for

assessment of army’s kinetic and non-kinetic operations, with special focus on evaluating its commitment to maintaining operational effectiveness.

He said that the conference would serve as critical platform for leadership of the army and participants to assess the execution of operations,

training activities, and key strategic decisions aligned with its constitutional mandate.

According to him, participants will brainstorm and evaluate ongoing efforts in counter terrorism/counter insurgency, anti-banditry, and

other security operations, identify successes and address challenges, while proffering improvements to enhance operational efficiency.

Furthermore, he said, a major highlight of the conference will be the development of a strategic roadmap for 2025.

He added that “this forward-looking initiative aims to set clear objectives and informed projections that will guide the Nigerian army’s

actions in tackling diverse security challenges across Nigeria.

“This is crucial for sustaining the momentum in combating terrorism, insurgency, banditry, economic sabotage, secessionist cum militant

activities, as well as kidnapping, among other national security issues.

“Participants, especially field commanders, will also gain valuable insights into the Chief of Army Staff’s strategic command philosophy for

the Nigerian Army, including new directives, priorities and operational focuses for the coming year.

“These insights will ensure coordinated and coherent action across all levels of command, reinforcing the army’s dedication to safeguarding

the nation from national security threats.”

The army spokesman said that the conference would feature comprehensive presentations on training, administration, logistics and other

crucial activities as outlined in the Nigerian Army Forecast of Events.

These presentations, according to him, will not only showcase current achievements but also propose innovative strategies to enhance the

army’s operational capabilities.

He added that deliberations during the conference would address logistic support, operational deployments and other key areas, ensuring

that every facet of the army’s operations is optimised for maximum efficiency, while enhancing troops’ morale through sound administration.

Nwachukwu stated that the event would also feature presentation of Group Live Insurance to family members of fallen heroes.

The COAS Annual Conference 2024 is expected to climax with the launch of the Nigerian Army Welfare Scheme in Idu, Abuja, under the

auspices of the Affordable Housing Ownership Options for All Soldiers (AHOOAS),” he said. (NAN)