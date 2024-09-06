NCS lauds Enugu traditional ruler for redeeming pledge swiftly

Mr Leonard Nwigwe the Assistant Controller In-charge of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Nsukka Custodial Centre, has applauded HRM Igwe Samuel Asadu the Traditional Ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugu Community in Nsukka Local Government Area for redeeming his pledge to the centre in less than one month.

Nwigwe said this in Nsukka on Friday while speaking with newsmen who visited the centre to see the renovated buildings.

He confirmed that, Asadu had redeemed his pledge of reroofing and painting two dilapidated buildings, as well as repairing another building with leaking roof, a pledge he made when he visited the centre on August 18, 2024.

“NCS is happy that the traditional ruler did not waste time to fulfill his promise of renovating buildings at the centre that their roofs and walls were in bad condition

“The buildings are now wearing a new look, like a new building and inmates will no longer struggle to be in better corner when it’s raining.

“Staff and inmates are excited and grateful to Igwe Asadu because many people have visited here and promised to do one thing or the other but never fulfilled their promises till today,” he said.

The Assistant Controller urged people who had made pledges to the center to expedite actions toward fulfilling their promises.

When contacted, Igwe Asadu who is the Chairman of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council said that fulfilling promise made had been part of family upbringing he learnt from the parents.

“My parents always tell us to ensure we redeem every promise we made because promise is a debt.

“That is why before I promise to do something for anybody I will first check my pocket.

“I am happy the I pledge to renovate three dilapidated buildings on August 18, has been fulfilled in less than one month, I give God all the glory ” he said

The Chairman of Enugu traditional rulers noted that, it should be the responsibility of everybody in the country to help maintain infrastructures as well as to ensure welfare of inmates at Correctional Centres to enable them to become useful citizens to themselves and the society when they come out.

“We should not leave everything for government rather we should assist government in our various capacities.

“I will continue to assist in addressing some of the challenges of the centre according to resources within my disposal,” he said.

Asadu commended the Assistant Controller in-charge of NCS of Nsukka Custodial Centre for his leadership qualities and his efforts in addressing some of the challenges of the centre without waiting for government in everything.

Our correspondent recalls that, Igwe Asadu had in August 18, 2024 visited Nsukka Custodian Centre to donate food, drinks, and toiletries to the inmates.

Asadu who inspected facilities after listening to challenges of the centre, promised to renovate three dilapidated buildings.