Court remands lawyer for alleged murder, disruption of proceedings

By Christian Ogbonna

An Abakaliki Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebonyi on Friday remanded a lawyer, Sunday Ununu, in custody for alleged murder and disruption of court’s proceedings.

Ununu, 45, had appeared before the court on a two-count charge of unlawful possession of fire arm and murder, preferred against him by the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the case was called, Ununu, started shouting.

NAN reports that Ununu entered the dock but worked out of the court without following the proper procedure.

The Magistrate, Mr Ojemba Isu-Oko, however, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the correctional centre.

He adjourned the case until Sept 20 for hearing.

The prosecutor, ASP Eze Ndubuaku, had told the court that on Aug. 21 at Agbaja-Unuhu in Abakaliki Local Government area of Ebonyi, the defendant caused the death of one Nnamdi Nwite-Ugo.

He said that the defendant caused the death of the victim by shooting him with a gun.

According to him, the offences contravene Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi 2009.

“The offence also contravened Section 11 of Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and Other Related Matters Law, 2009,” he said. (NAN)