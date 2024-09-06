NCDMB Lauds Nigerian Content Achievements In NLNG’s Train 7 Project, Urges Greater Industry Collaboration 

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe has commended the significant Nigerian Content strides achieved in the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Train 7 Project.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to the NLNG six-train plant, Train 7 Project construction site, and the NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) training centre, Maritime Centre for Excellence (MCOE) in Finima, Bonny Island, Rivers State, Engr. Ogbe emphasised the need for increased collaboration and advocacy for Nigerian Content in the oil and gas industry.

Engr. Ogbe was received by Mr. Olakunle Osobu, Deputy Managing Director; Engr. Nnamdi Anowi, General Manager of Production; Engr. Ali Uwais, Train 7 Project Director; Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed, NSML Managing Director/CEO; and other senior management officials of the company.

During his address, the Executive Secretary highlighted how the Train 7 Project has significantly boosted local capacity through the production of ancillary components and accessories within Nigeria, contributing directly to the project’s successful execution. He commended the recent Presidential Directives on Local Content implementation, which mandate that contracts in the oil and gas sector be awarded exclusively to local companies with proven in-country capabilities, as instrumental to these achievements.

Reflecting on the progress made, Engr. Ogbe stated, “The accomplishments we are witnessing today at the NLNG Train 7 Project are a testament to the NLNG’s unwavering commitment to Nigerian Content. This project stands as a beacon of what we can achieve when we prioritise our local industries and talents.”

Speaking further, the NCDMB boss lauded NLNG’s management for achieving 52 million man-hours on the Train 7 project with zero lost time injury (LTI). He assured that “we will support you to achieve everything you desire to accomplish for the overall development of Nigeria.”

The NCDMB boss also commended his immediate predecessor, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, for his immense contributions to the approval, take-off and success of the Train 7 project.

Commenting on the Maritime Centre for Excellence (MCOE), Engr. Ogbe expressed delight that it is the first training centre in Africa to receive accreditation from the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (UK MCA) to deliver and issue certificates for the STCW 2010 Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) and Basic Liquefied Gas Tanker Cargo Operations courses.

The MCOE, a maritime training and research facility, aims to enhance maritime expertise in Nigeria and the West African region. It currently hosts a specialised training programme for marine services providers in the upstream oil and gas sector, with the support of NCDMB.

In his comments, NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Olakunle Osobu, who represented Dr. Philip Mshelbila, NLNG’s MD/CEO, lauded the NCDMB’s unwavering support for the Train 7 Project, describing the partnership as a shining example of the public-private collaboration that can drive Nigeria’s industrial growth. He emphasised that NLNG’s Nigerian Content deliverables showcase the power of strategic collaboration and capacity building, aligning with the NCDMB’s broader objectives and contributing to national development goals.

Mr. Osobu further reiterated that Nigerian Content was not just a regulatory requirement for NLNG but a core business strategy.

“We are committed to going beyond compliance, embracing Nigerian Content as a fundamental part of our vision of helping to build a better Nigeria,” he added.

He also highlighted the economic impact of the Train 7 Project, stating that the addition of Train 7 will expand Nigeria’s LNG production capacity from 22 Metric Tons (MT) to 30MT per annum, which will not only boost the nation’s economy by creating jobs and driving sustainable development but also reinforce Nigeria’s position as a formidable player in the global energy market.

Engr. Ogbe’s visit comes on the heels of a recent tour of BEAMCO Limited, where pumps and valves are locally assembled for the Train 7 Project, and the commissioning of the Daewoo Galvanising Plant at Abam-ama, Okrika, Rivers State.