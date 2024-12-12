NAHCON commits to hitch-free 2025 hajj operation

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it is committed to conducting a hitch-free 2025 Hajj operation.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Its Executive Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, gave the assurance during a meeting with Chief Executives of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions, held on Wednesday at the Hajj House in Abuja.

He also emphasised the commission’s dedication to overcome it’s challenges and reposition Hajj operation for greater efficiency.

The chairman had outlined several challenges upon assuming office, including unresolved claims and operational bottlenecks which hindered progress of some essential activities.

Usman, who assured the stakeholders of ongoing efforts to address challenges of Hajj operation, urged them put their heads together to solve the daunting challenges facing Hajj operation.

He also emphasised the need for all the stakeholders to work as a formidable team to support Hajj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Usman highlighted some of the contentious issues so far resolved, including the refund of 150 Saudi Riyals to each pilgrim for poorly rendered electricity services during the 2023 Hajj.

He affirmed that his administration was working tirelessly to settle the two per cent service charges that was earmarked for the state pilgrims board in relation to the 2024 Hajj.

The chairman also pledged to clear all outstanding legitimate claims in accordance with the law, with a view to laying a solid foundation for a new chapter in NAHCON’s operations.

He called on the 36 states and the FCT Chief Executives to expedite remittances to the commission to ensure early preparations, including securing affordable and suitable accommodations for pilgrims at Madina, Makkah, and Muna.

He revealed that the commission would embark on visits to the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria to engage with Governors, clerics and traditional rulers to garner support for the 2025 Hajj

According to him, the first Pre- Hajj visit to Saudi Arabia will take place in January 2025, comprising a delegation of members from both NAHCON and Chief Executives of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

He said that the delegation would attend Hajj preparation meetings, finalise agreements with service providers, and inspect arrangements in Jeddah.

” I came here with good intentions and a bag full of plans to change and reposition the commission for the better.

” Let us open a new page and make NAHCON and State Pilgrims Welfare Authorities exemplary institutions for the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims,” he said.

Also, the Commissioner-in-Charge of Operations, Mr Anofi Elegushi, provided updates on the 2025 Hajj calendar.

He distributed a 51-page guiding document from the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to streamline operations.

The commissioner advised the stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the guidelines and strictly adhere to the operational timelines. (NAN)