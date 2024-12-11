NEMA deploys rescue team as Cargo plane suffers tyre burst

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said Wednesday that it deployed rescue team in response to the incident at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, involving a cargo plane operated by Allied Air.

According to NEMA, the aircraft, with registration number 5N-JRT, suffered a tyre burst upon landing on runway 22 at approximately 11:10 a.m.

The incident, which involved six crew members onboard, prompted an immediate response from the airport emergency services and NEMA reinforcements.

All six crew members were safely rescued and transported to the 063 Nigerian Air Force Hospital for medical evaluation. There was no immediate casualty or significant damage to the aircraft, the statement said.

“The crash site has been secured, and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Board (NSIB) has initiated an investigation into the cause of the incident. Following a brief closure, the airport runway has been reopened, with normal flight operations resumed,”NEMA said.