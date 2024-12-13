NAFIAM graduates 154 Air Force personnel on sundry courses

The Nigerian Air Force Institute of Administrative Management (NAFIAM) has graduated 154 personnel on sundry, out of which 8 were from the Ghana Air Force

By Sani Idris

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the graduates underwent a total of six courses.

The courses included: Initial Personnel and Administrative Management Officers’ Course 30/2024, Integrated Basic Clerical Course 45/2024, Basic Information Assistant Certificate Course 3/2024, Combined Information and Public Relations Assistant Course 2/2024.

Others were; Physical Fitness Specialist Management Course 3/2024 and A2 Catering Course 2/2024.

Addressing the graduands at a combined graduation ceremony on Friday in Kaduna, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, reiterated his commitment to deliberate training and

mission-oriented force development.

This, he said, was one of the key enablers of his command philosophy of transforming the (NAF) into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the

air power demands of national security in all operational

environments.

Abubakar, represented by AVM Ibikunle Daramola, the Chief of Civil Military Relations, NAF Headquartes Abuja, said regard, the force has continued

to place high premium on the training and retraining of personnel

for operational effectiveness and efficiency.

He disclosed that in the pursuit of the objective, a total of 39 instructors from the NAFIAM were trained at the

National Teachers’ Institute in teaching methodology and

assessment/evaluation techniques.

This, the CAS said, was necessary to enhance the professionalism of the instructors for excellent service

delivery.

He stated that the NAF was ready to partner with sister services, paramilitary agencies, organisations and the general public in the training and capacity

building of its workforce for enhanced productivity.

According to him, the graduands are now better equipped and prepared for the duties ahead of them.

Abubakar added that the courses they underwent were

designed to adequately prepare them to provide workable and

enduring solutions to a plethora of problems in the field.

Abubakar, therefore, charged them to bring to bear the knowledge they gained while on the course.

He also charged them to show commendable

professionalism while discharging their assigned tasks to

contribute their quota to the development of the Nigerian and

Ghana air forces.

Abubakar said, “Discipline is the bedrock of any fighting

force and forms the basis upon which cohesion and team spirit

depend.

”You must therefore uphold the high standard of discipline which the military is known for.”

He thanked the Chief of the Air

Staff of the Ghana Air Force, who has placed high premium on training for enhanced proficiency, professionalism and

capacity development of his personnel.

He also thanked the Air Officer Commanding

Ground Training Command for his efforts at improving the quality

of training in the Institute.

Earlier, the Commandant of NAFIAM, AVM Mohammed Yusuf, said over the period of six weeks to six months, the graduands were exposed to lectures and presentations.

Other areas were tutorials, practicals classes, tours/visits, research projects, practices and demonstrations in line with real time situations in the field.

“Hence, the graduands have been adequately prepared to function effectively in relevant capacities that require their training and skill levels,” he said .

Yusuf thanked the CAS for his support to meet the training needs of the Institute.(NAN)