N-HYPPADEC trains, provides starter packs to 705 youths in Kogi

The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has trained 705 youths in Kogi in various vocational skills under its Youth Transformation Programme

By Stephen Adeleye

The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has trained 705 youths in Kogi in various vocational skills under its Youth Transformation Programme (YTP).

The trainees were given start-up kits to set up their businesses according to skills they acquired.

N-HYPPADEC Managing Director Alh. Abubakar Yelwa said on Wednesday at the distribution of the kits in Lokoja that the beneficiaries were trained in 10 different vocational skills.

Yelwa stated that N-HYPPADEC registered the beneficiaries business names with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The managing director said that the intervention was a milestone in the commission’s commitment to youth empowerment and economic development in the power-producing areas of Nigeria.

He said that the distribution of starter packs to the youths signified the fulfilment of dreams, ambitions, and potential for economic independence.

“It is a concrete step towards securing the future of youth, especially in these challenging times.

“In Kogi, we have successfully trained 705 youths across 10 vital vocational areas.

“A total of 187 graduates were trained in computer appreciation, 187 in fashion design and tailoring, 94 in poultry farming, and 85 in catering and culinary services.

“The programme also produced 61 trained fish farmers and 44 specialists in bag and shoe making.

“Additionally, 18 graduates have mastered hairdressing; 12 are now experts in bead making, while 11 graduates were trained in cosmetology and six in printing and graphics design,” he listed.

Sen. George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), in his remarks, described the intervention as a step in the right direction towards youth emancipation.

Akume, who was represented by a director from the Office of SGF, Mr Simeon Tyungu, said the intervention programme involved the six N-HYPPADEC states of Niger, Kebbi, Plateau, Benue, Kwara, and Kogi.

He said that the programme set the tone for empowering the teeming youths towards self-reliance and financial independence.

The SGF urged the beneficiaries to take maximum advantage of the scheme.

Gov. Ahmed Ododo, who also spoke, commended N-HYPPADEC for the intervention, particularly for the starter packs and CAC registration.

Ododo, who was represented by his deputy, Joel Salifu, said the intervention would reduce unemployment, check the crime rate among youths, and improve the state’s economic growth.

“As a government, we do not take this gesture for granted, and we implore the beneficiaries to make adequate use of the kits for personal growth and development.

“Let me assure you that our administration is committed to improving the living standard of our people, particularly the teaming youths,” he said.

He said that the government would also formulate favourable policies and programmes for the empowerment of women and youths.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were goodwill messages from the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi chapter, and traditional rulers from the flood-affected local government areas.

NAN also reports that the starter packs were distributed to each beneficiary based on the area of their businesses that they were trained for.

Some of the starter packs include solar energy installation equipment, ICT gadgets, catering equipment, and sewing machines, amongst others. (NAN)