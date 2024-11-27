Ojo-Lanre bags long service award in tourism

By Taiye Olayemi



Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre, Director-General of Ekiti State Tourism Development Bureau, has been honoured with a long service award in the Nigerian tourism industry by organisers of the National Tourism Transportation Summit (NTTS).

According to a statement issued by Ojo-Lanre on Wednesday, the NTTS disclosed this in a letter addressed to him on Tuesday.

The letter read: “Ojo-Lanre has tirelessly promoted Nigeria’s tourism potential on the global stage, attending and participating in major international tourism events such as the London Travel Market, ITB Berlin, IMEX Frankfurt, and Indaba in South Africa.

“He has visited 68 countries and traveled across Nigeria, exploring its national parks and advocating for its rich cultural heritage.

“Previously, he served as Chief Press Secretary to former Gov. Segun Oni; Director General of the Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture, and Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development to former Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

“The award underscores his enduring commitment to Nigeria’s tourism growth, a mission he has pursued with passion and relentless dedication.

“He played a pivotal role in the renaming of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) to the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority and supported the legal framework for the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Tourism Transportation Summit is slated to hold Dec. 4, in Abuja.

Ojo-Lanre boasts of an impressive academic and professional pedigree. He holds a degree in History Education, Masters degree in Peace and Conflict Studies, and Diploma in Green Growth and Travelism as well as Journalism.

He is also a Barrister-at-Law. (NAN)