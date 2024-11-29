Mutfwang wants corps members to be agents of transformation

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, of Plateau, has urged newly sworn in NYSC 2024 Batch “C” stream 1 corps members to be agents of transformation and development.

By Blessing Odega

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, of Plateau, has urged newly sworn in NYSC 2024 Batch “C” stream 1 corps members to be agents of transformation and development.

Mutfwang gave the charge on Friday in Jos, at the swearing in ceremony of the corps members.

The governor urged them to build bridges of friendship that transcended religious and ethnic boundaries, which he described as salient for national unity and integration.

Mutfwang, who was represented by Mr Nuhu Tamba, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, cautioned the corps members to disregard fake news and rumour mongering by people who only thrived on misinformation for their selfish interests.

He assured them that peace had since returned to Plateau, and the government was doing everything within its power to ensure that the tranquillity was sustained.

Mutfwang reminded the corps members that the orientation programme, was designed to inculcate in them the spirit of discipline and self-reliance, expected of Nigeria’s future leaders.

He, therefore, urged them to pay special attention to all sxheme’s course content and adhere to the Bye-laws of the programme.

The governor further enjoined the corps members to exhibit the highest level of loyalty, dedication, discipline and commitment to Nation, during and after their service year.

He assured the NYSC of the government’s support and commitment to providing enabling environment for youths to maximise their potential.

Earlier, the Plateau Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Jonathan Yavala, said the orientation programme, which is one of the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC, was to formerly usher the corps members into the service year.

Yavala said the programme was also designed to equip the corps members for the challenges ahead in the service year and beyond.

He explained that it was a highly regimented programme which comprised of physical trainings, intellectual/motivational lectures, sporting and social activities, as well as the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) project.

According to him, the corps members will be introduced to healthy competitions to learn the spirit of sportsmanship.

He further said that during the programme, the corps members would also be co-opted into the administrative operations of the camp to further enhance the desired leadership and citizenship skills required of them.

The coordinator implored them to actively participate in all camp activities while creating avenues for long lasting relationships.

Yavala, commended the Plateau government for providing an enabling environment for the scheme to thrive. (NAN)