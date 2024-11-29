FCT, China to strengthen cooperation in urban devt. education, others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Hunan, a landlocked province of southern China, have expressed commitment to strengthen cooperation in urban development

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Hunan, a landlocked province of southern China, have expressed commitment to strengthen cooperation in urban development, cultural education, tourism, and environment, amongst other areas.

The Minister of State, FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, stated this during a visit of the Hunan delegation to the FCTA in Abuja on Friday.

The delegation was led by Lai Mingyong, the Vice Chairman, of the Hunan Provincial Political Consultative Conference.

Mahmoud stressed that the strategic partnership between FCTA and the Chinese province would ensure expertise, resources, and knowledge sharing.

“This will lead to greater innovation, effective problem-solving, and enhanced capabilities that would be difficult to achieve alone.

“It is important that partnership fosters mutual benefit, strengthens individual and collective efforts, and promotes growth and resilience,” she said.

The minister said that the FCT was transforming President Bola Tinubu.

She added that the partnership with Hanan Province would facilitate more infrastructural development in the capital city of the most populous country in Africa.

The minister commended the Chinese delegation for the warm reception extended to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and his delegation during his recent visit to China.

She also said that the partnership would enable the FCT to harness its potential in the areas of tourism, culture, education, and environment.

Earlier, Mingyong, who expressed commitment to strengthening the partnership with FCTA, noted that Abuja, the capital and political-cultural centre of Nigeria was wearing a new look.

He said that the capital city was renowned for its unique urban planning, beautiful architectural style, and well-developed infrastructure.

“This city has grown into a modern metropolis with significant achievements in terms of infrastructural development,” he said.

Mingyong invited the FCT Administration to the China-Africa Economy and Trade Expo, taking place from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, at the Abuja Trade and Convention centre. (NAN)