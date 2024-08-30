Mutfwang tasks corps members on friendship, national integration 

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has advised National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to build bridges of friendship that transcend religious and ethnic bigotry

By Peter Amine

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has advised National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to build bridges of friendship that transcend religious and ethnic bigotry that often divide Nigerians.

Mutfwang, represented by Bashir Datti, Plateau Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, gave the advice on Friday in Jos at the swearing-in ceremony of 2024 Batch “B” Stream II corps members.

The governor told corps members to position themselves as positive and dependable agents of transformation and symbols of national integration and rapid socio-economic development.

He stated that by virtue of their privileged position as symbols of national unity, they were expected to promote and champion peaceful coexistence needed for national integration and economic development.

Mutfwang said that corps members posted to Plateau would be exposed to unlimited opportunities in line with the strategic plans of his administration, which were rapidly transforming the state, as evident in the areas of agriculture and infrastructural development among others.

He said: “I assure you that you will experience an engaging and fulfilling service year.

“You are therefore encouraged to stay back and be part of the success story on the Plateau even as my administration marshals the second phase of the rescue mission that promises to take development in all sectors to the next level.

“It is important to reiterate that peace has since returned to Plateau, and my government is doing everything within its power to ensure that this is sustained.

“On my part, I will continue to create an enabling environment for the youth to maximise their potentials in keeping with the ideals of the NYSC scheme through needed support to enhance the scheme’s capacity to deliver on its core mandate.

“We will sustain our commitment in terms of monthly allowances to corps members and assistance to the scheme such as an ambulance, offices, permanent orientation camp renovation, and building of staff quarters in camp, among others.”

The governor wished the corps members the most rewarding service year and assured them of their safety while in Plateau.

NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Jonathan Yavala, appreciated the Plateau Government and all stakeholders whose support over the years contributed to the success of NYSC operations in the state.

Yavala said that the NYSC has four cardinal programmes with the orientation course as the first, which formerly ushers corps members into the service year.

The coordinator stated that the orientation course was designed to adequately equip corps members with the knowledge to navigate through the service year and beyond.

“It is highly regimented, comprising of physical trainings, intellectual and motivational lectures, sporting and social activities, and Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training, among others.

“You will be challenged through healthy competitions where you are expected to display the spirit of sportsmanship.

“You will also be co-opted into the administrative operations of the camp to further enhance the desired leadership and citizenship skills required of you,” he said.

The coordinator pointed out that all the activities and programmes were carefully designed to engage corps members towards self-reliance and build their capacities for future leadership responsibilities.

“You are therefore, implored to actively participate in all camp activities, promote a tradition of industry at work, and develop common ties through shared experiences while creating avenues for long-lasting relationships,” he said. (NAN)