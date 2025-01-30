APC condemns Zamfara assembly for declaring minority leader’s seat vacant 

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, condemned the state House Assembly’s declaration of the Minority Leader’s seat vacant.

This is contained in a statement by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris issued in Gusau, Zamfara.

The minority leader, Alhaji Aliyu Ango-Kagara represents Talata Mafara South State Constituency in the assembly on the platform of APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state legislators had during the plenary on Tuesday declared Ango-Kagara’s seat vacant over alleged absenteeism.

The state APC publicity secretary, however, described the assembly’s action as an embarrassment and abuse of office.

“We consider the assembly’s action as a move to weed out the APC from the state assembly.

“The declaration of the minority leader’s seat vacant was just for political reasons to silence the opposition in the house,”Idris alleged.

The State APC appealed to the National Assembly to call the Zamfara assembly to order.

“We condemn the action of Zamfara assembly, we caution the state lawmakers that the matter may lead the APC to approach a Court of law for proper interpretation and claim of damages.

“We condemn the assembly in totality,

this is coming in addition to the illegal suspension of eight members of the house since January 2024,” Idris added.

The APC leadership in the state also alleged that members of the opposition party in the state were suspended illegally by the house without recourse to the constitutional provision or House standing rules.

“This is very unfortunate that the leadership of the house have been fighting their colleagues who refused to dance to their tunes especially as rubber stamps.

“Even if a member of the house is found in violation of the House rules, he must be given fair hearing preceding any action and not the blind-folded action of those members who think their uniformed act will hold water,” Idris said.(NAN)