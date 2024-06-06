Minimum wage: Finance Minister did not propose N105, 000 – Presidency

Wage: The Presidency has debunked reports circulating on social media that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the economy, Wale Edun

By Idris Ibrahim

The Presidency has debunked reports circulating on social media that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the economy, Wale Edun has submitted a new national minimum wage template of N105, 000 to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy made the disclosure Thursday evening via his verified X account.

“The Honorable Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage. The contrary story being disseminated is false,” Mr. Onanuga said.

Mr. Edun alongside Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and National Planning had earlier today presented the projected cost implications of implementing a new minimum wage to President Tinubu at his office in Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu on June 4 gave the finance minister two days’ ultimatum to come up with a new minimum wage template. This development comes after series of negotiations of a new minimum wage between the federal government and organised labour.